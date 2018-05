CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews took down a large fire at a three-story home near east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte Fire responded to the fire in the 9700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. It took 27 firefighters about 16 minutes to control the fire, according to Charlotte Fire.

The fire shut down parts of East W.T. Harris Boulevard for almost an hour before reopening.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

