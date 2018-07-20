CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire responded to a fire at the Woodbridge Apartments off of Albemarle Road near Farm Pone Lane around 4 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

2 Alarm Structure Fire; 6000 Block Yateswood Dr, heavy fire showing from a 2 story apartment; DGist — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 20, 2018

A second alarm was called in around 4:45 a.m. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the fire.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC