Crews responding to overnight lithium plant fire in Bessemer City

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Firefighters in Gaston County are responding to a three-alarm fire that broke out at a Bessemer City lithium plant overnight Monday.

Gaston County Communications confirmed multiple agencies in the county responded to the fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant along Bessemer City Kings Mountain Highway just before 1:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported as of 5:30 a.m.

Highway 161 is closed from JE Herndon Access Road to 14th Street. Residents near the plant are encouraged to stay indoors and not drive around barricades. There is no evacuation order in place at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene where they say smoke can be smelled from nearly a mile away.

No word on how the fire started at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to officials in Gaston County to learn more information about the incident.

