So basically, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are the new Chip and Joanna.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy (an interior designer) has rescued an old crumbling home in Florida and fixed it up, according to the DIY Network.

A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

In a Q & A with the DIY Network, Earnhardt Jr. said when they first purchased the old home they thought they would just clean up the yard and get rid of the animals living there. It took them three years to finally get the courage to renovate it.

Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy welcomed their first baby, a girl, into the world on May 1.

Dale made the news public on his Instagram page with a photo of pink sneakers, captioned "Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can't wait to meet her."

Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy airs on the DIY Network; its premiere date was Saturday, June 2 at 9pm ET.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC