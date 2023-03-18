Person killed in east Charlotte crash, Medic reports

Three other people were sent to the hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has died after a car crash in east Charlotte Saturday evening.

Medic said it happened around 8 p.m. along Central Avenue near Eastcrest Drive. The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were also transported to a hospital for treatment. One of the patients taken for treatment faced life-threatening injuries according to Medic. The other two had minor injuries.

As of publication, nobody involved has been publicly named by officials.

