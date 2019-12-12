GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly mobile home fire was under investigation in Gaston County on Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on John Fraley Road near the town of Dallas.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Crews found a body inside.

The victim's identity was not released.

