Delta Airlines is continuing to narrow down the type of service animals allowed to fly on the planes.

On Wednesday, Delta sent a release stating pit bull like dogs will no longer be eligible to fly on their planes as service/support animals.

Delta has also put a limit of one emotional support animal per customer per flight.

"The safety and security of Delta people and our customers is always our top priority," said Gil West, Chief Operating Officer. "We will always review and enhance our policies and procedures to ensure that Delta remains a leader in safety."

This change will take effect starting July 10.

