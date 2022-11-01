1 dead, 4 injured in east Denver shooting

Denver Police are looking for three suspects in connection to the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street. No arrests have been made.

DENVER — Officers are looking for three suspects after one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Verbena Street and East Colfax Avenue, Denver Police Department said.

Police said officers were investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two men and two women were transported to the hospital.

Three of the victims taken to the hospital were in critical condition, and the fourth suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The scene appeared to be centered around Michael Discount Store at 8332 E. Colfax Ave.

Just after 1:50 p.m., officers received a "shot spotter" alert indicating multiple gunshots had been fired in the 1400 block of Verbena. Shortly after that, several 911 calls were made reporting multiple victims had been shot, police said.

Investigators believe three suspects in a vehicle going north on Verbena stopped, got out of the car and fired multiple gunshots at the victims, who were standing on the curb near the intersection of Verbena and Colfax.

The victims were just standing on the corner, and there was no apparent conflict, police said.

The suspects then went east on Colfax, abandoned the car they were in, and got into a dark-colored vehicle of unknown make and model near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street. Police said it's unclear if the vehicle they got into belongs to one of the suspects or was stolen.

Anyone with information on the vehicle pictured below is asked to call 720-913-7867.

Police initially said six victims were located, but clarified in an update that there were five victims.

Verbena is closed from 14th and 16th avenues, and East Colfax Avenue is closed from Unita to Wabash streets.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Here’s the scene from another angle. It appears investigators are centered around the convenience store pictured. pic.twitter.com/9a3ciS3YDq — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) November 1, 2022

