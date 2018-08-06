MORGANTON, N.C. -- Deputies in Burke County are looking for a person of interest after three people were found dead in Morganton early Friday morning.

The person of interest, 61-year-old Kenneth Powell, is believed to have known the three victims, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:45 a.m., a caller told authorities they found a body, later identified as 22-year-old Jimmy "Brianna" Stamey, inside a car near a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton. Upon arrival and finding out a 22-month-old child may be inside the Enola Road home, deputies at the scene made entry into the home, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Inside the home, deputies found the bodies of 23-year-old Trae Ward and 57-year-old Pamela "Renee" Ward. The 22-month-old child was found unharmed and was taken for a medical examination.

Edward Gibson lives just down the road, and he didn't notice anything unusual overnight in the neighborhood.

"I don't know what happened but they left that little baby by itself," Gibson said. "They should've told somebody something to take that baby out and help that baby instead of jeopardizing it."

Deputies said the child is now with other family members as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information on Powell's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 828-437-3333.

