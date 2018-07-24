ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating a double homicide in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 700 block of Jackson Road in Salisbury. Upon arrival, deputies found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a locked 2-story home.

Officials have not released the deceased individuals' identities as of Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said this case is being treated as a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

