Deputies looking for help in locating runaway teen

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Demodric Isaih Jefferies, 17, was last seen on Sappling’s Court off McCorkle Road around 6:00 p.m. on June 14. Jefferies is described as being 5', 8" tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gold in color swim trunks, a white t-shirt, a Michael Kors wristwatch and large diamond-looking earrings.

Detective M. Lookadoo says Jefferies may be in the company of a female named Keyana who possibly drives a white car.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Demodric Isaih Jefferies is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

