Deputies searching for 2 missing people in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for two possibly endangered missing adults.

Deputies said on June 9 at around 10:00 p.m., 79-year-old Annette Lemons Gamel and her son 59-year-old Douglas "Wade" Gamel left their home in the Old Salisbury-Concord Rd. area of Concord.

Annette Gamel and Wade Gamel both have medical and health issues, officials report. The family has no information as to their whereabouts.

Annette Gamel is about 5’6” and 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and was wearing red pants and a blue shirt. Wade Gamel is 5'7" and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen in a white 2016 Buick LaCrosse displaying NC Registration FMP-3042.

Deputies said Mrs. Gamel is unable to walk without her walker and she does not have it with her.

If you have any information concerning the location of either of these subjects, please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.

