National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in both High Point and Whitsett.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in High Point and an EF-1 tornado hit Whitsett and traveled to Burlington on Thursday.

In High Point, NWS said its preliminary investigation shows wind speeds got up to 85 mph and the EF-0 tornado was on the ground for one mile, for about five minutes.

NWS said an EF-1 tornado hit Whitsett and traveled to Burlington. It had wind speeds up to 100 mph and was on the ground for 2.5 miles, for more than five minutes.

No one was hurt in either tornado.

Preliminary NWS Tornado damage survey revealed a tornadic storm near High Point, NC. This circulation remained on the ground for ~5 min. Additional investigation will take place through the day today into tomorrow. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/GQeINRsrxY — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 19, 2021

Preliminary NWS Tornado damage survey revealed a tornadic storm near Whitsett, NC near the Guilford and Alamance county line. The tornado was on the ground intermittently for approximately 5 min. Additional investigation will take place through the day today into tomorrow. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/P5Zv874vzh — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 19, 2021

STORM AFTERMATH: in High Point following the @NWS as they assess damage from yesterday’s storm.



This is damage off of S. Main St. near the Motel 6. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/u0YilK9VaU — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) March 19, 2021

WFMY News 2 received a photo of what looks like a funnel cloud from viewer Tim Hensley. A number of people on social media shared the same photo of what looks like a funnel cloud in the Burlington area as it quickly became viral. The photo was captured during the tornado-warned storm in the area on Thursday.

Burlington Fire Department estimates around $1 million in damage, mostly to the western portion of Burlington. Significant damage was reported in several areas, including Woodland Heights Apartments off Springwood Church Road, a construction site on Oliver Park Drive, townhomes on Ethans Way near Springwood Park, Limerick Drive and Amherst Drive. Fire officials said no one was hurt.