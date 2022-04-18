Here's how you can DO GOOD during National Volunteer Week

This is SHARE's 6th Annual DO GOOD Week, which rallies the community to DO GOOD locally through volunteerism.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SHARE Charlotte is all about plugging people into various non-profits and businesses that are in need of volunteers.

Now through Saturday, the organization is pushing its “Do Good Week” extremely hard.

Do Good week is SHARE Charlotte’s local celebration of National Volunteer Week, which rallies the community to DO GOOD locally through volunteerism.

This is SHARE's 6th Annual DO GOOD Week since 2016.

Since then over 12,000 volunteer opportunities have been applied for through Share Charlotte.

“Making sandwiches for Operation Sandwich at Roof Above to sorting food pantry at Feed North Carolina to providing all kinds of opportunities that Dahlia Grove has on their site," Campbell said.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



Seven days a week Dahlia Grove empowers and employs women survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and addiction.

“We just give them a stopping place to say this is where it ends I’m going to live life differently," Wendy Smith said.

With the organization providing endless safe and supportive housing and mentor opportunities volunteer opportunities include everything from assisting with transportation or teaching a class.

“The mentor thing is more like being a friend, they have no family, they are starting over with nothing, so it's calling and just checking how is your week going or sending them a card of encouragement," Smith said.

For more non-profits with volunteer opportunities visit https://sharecharlotte.org/

To learn more about Dahlia Grove visit https://www.dahliagrove.org/

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts