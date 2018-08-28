A dog is being hailed as a hero after waking up his caregiver as their house filled with fire and smoke.

The incident occurred off Fish Hatchery Road in Morganton. The home is being repaired after suffering roughly $50,000 in damages, but the Fox family is thankful for their hero dog.

"Well, what can I say? He's a hero," said Phillip Fox.

Fox said he woke up to the 14-year-old Pedee on top of him "When I awoke, he was up on top of me digging in my chest."

Assistance fire chief Aaron Johnson said Pedee's quick actions made the difference "That's the dog to have."

Johnson said this is a great reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors, because not everyone has a heroic pet like Pedee.

As for Pedee, Fox says lots of puppy treats are coming "Oh, yeah! He's getting some and deserves it!"

