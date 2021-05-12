EPA considering federal action against New Indy paper mill

South Carolina DHEC said the EPA is considering using additional powers that state regulators don't possess under the Clean Air Act.

CATAWBA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering separate federal action against the paper mill at the center of a foul odor investigation.

DHEC made the announcement during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon, five days after it formally ordered New Indy Containerboard to make changes at its Catawba, South Carolina plant.

Myra Reece, DHEC's director of environmental affairs, said the EPA is considering using powers bestowed to it by the Clean Air Act to take further action against New Indy.

Reece credited specialized equipment brought in by the EPA, including an air monitoring vehicle, which determined high amounts of hydrogen sulfide being emitted from the plant.

"EPA only has two of these monitoring vehicles, and they are in huge demand in lots of places across the country," Reece said. "Bottom line, it confirmed the source of the emissions is New Indy."

Reece said the EPA will be placing at least seven stationary air quality monitors in different areas in South Carolina, which will record real-time air quality data 24-hours-a-day.

Homeowners affected by the odor are planning to log into DHEC's monthly board meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. It can be viewed here.

New Indy and its parent companies, which include The Kraft Group, owned by NFL New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, hasn't responded to WCNC's repeated requests for an interview.

