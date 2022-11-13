Families feeling the weight of inflation on their wallets

The costs of groceries are up more than 12 percent compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families are feeling the pressure of inflation, driving up the prices of everyday items, groceries, and bills.

“Massive increases! Things like meat are huge, dairy, eggs, pretty much everything across the board,” said Nemo Niemann, a shopper.

Inflation is hitting families’ wallets. The costs of groceries are up more than 12 percent compared to a year ago. That’s according to the consumer price index summary released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I had basic things, no meat and it was 112 dollars. It will last me because I’m a single person but I can’t imagine what a mom or families are doing at this time,” said Tabatha berry, a Rock Hill resident.

Some are finding ways to save a few bucks.

“I’m learning to freeze. I’ve never been the one to freeze food… I said that was for old people but not anymore,” Berry said laughing. “I’m learning to go and shop in bulk mostly.”

“I always check the sale aisle. Plan meals based on what is on sale. I also buy in bulk and break it down into smaller packaging,” said Lisa White, a Steele Creek resident.

The costs for housing, gas, and electricity are also up.

Crisis Assistance Ministry helps families with emergency financial support for rent and utilities. The leadership said they are also feeling the impact of inflation. The organization is helping households with more and families are coming in with larger bills.

Carol Hardison is the CEO of the organization.

“The size of the need has grown tremendously,” said Hardison. “The number of people seeking help who are asking for over 1000 dollars has quadrupled.”

Hardison reminds families not to wait until the bills pile up to get help.

“Families should come to crisis assistance ministry as soon as they can,” said Hardison. “When it gets so far behind the need is much harder to solve.”