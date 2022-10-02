Family of Cheslie Kryst holding memorial at Charlotte church, public invited to attend

The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loved ones of Miss USA winner and Charlotte native Cheslie Kryst are honoring her life with a memorial Friday evening, Kryst's family announced last week.

The family will host a public celebration of life on Friday, Feb. 18, at Elevation Church off Rea Road in Blakeney. A live stream will also be broadcast for those who cannot attend in person.

Kryst died by suicide on Jan. 30 in New York City. She was beloved in the Charlotte community after becoming Miss North Carolina and working closely with the Charlotte-based charity Dress for Success.

"Cheslie was one of the most effervescent people I ever met… she was always positive, she was always ready to take on the next task," Kerry Barr O'Connor, the executive director of Dress for Success, said.

"Cheslie – to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles," Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, said in a statement on Feb. 2. "We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend."

The public service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The family will observe a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public event.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.



