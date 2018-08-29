It's been nearly two years since Keith Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer near his home in northeast Charlotte.

On Wednesday, an attorney representing the Scott family filed a lawsuit suing CMPD and the city for wrongful death.

"He didn't deserve that because he had so much to live for," Scott's widow, Rakeyia, said last September on the anniversary of his death. "Look at his children, look at our family."

Undercover officers responded to the Village Downs apartments on September 20, 2016 for an investigation unrelated to Scott. It was then that the officers smelled marijuana and saw a gun when they saw Scott in his vehicle. Body cameras captured the entire incident.

#BREAKING The family attorney for a Keith Scott just sent me this lawsuit. The Scott family is suing City of Charlotte & CMPD Officer for the “wrongful death” of Scott. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/0afstUGRyw — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) August 29, 2018

Days of violent protests and riots followed Scott's death in the heart of uptown. A few months later, the district attorney determined that the officer who pulled the trigger, Brentley Vinson, was justified in shooting Scott and no charges were filed.

Scott's family attempted to settle with the City of Charlotte but were unsuccessful. Last August, the Charlotte Citizens Review Board was split 4-4 on whether they felt the shooting of Scott was justified. The board's chair said they would make policy recommendations to CMPD after their vote.

