CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC NBC Charlotte is hosting a conversation about gun violence in America.

The Thursday night panel will stream live here, on wcnc.com and the WCNC news mobile app.

Joining WCNC's Sarah French will be:

Pastor Derwin Gray, of Transformation Church

Tracey Russ, Chief Communications Officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Claudia Sandoval, a Union County, North Carolina mom whose children survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She is now a volunteer for Mothers Demand Action.

Karen Disher, a firearms instructors for at Carolina Self Protection

WCNC will send a push notification on the WCNC news app when the program begins. Download the WCNC news app and enable notifications to receive the alert.