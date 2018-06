CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An accidental fire caused over $100,000 damage at a gym on the campus of Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte Thursday night.

Charlotte Fire responded to a reported fire inside a gymnasium on the school’s campus around 10 p.m. Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and no one was injured during the incident.

When firefighters got to the scene, officials said they were unable to see anything due to the heavy smoke filling the building.

