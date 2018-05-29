UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Local emergency crews are making some changes in light of recent active shooter situations across the country.

For months, NBC Charlotte has reported on other non-police agencies moving in that direction. Now NBC Charlotte has learned Union Emergency Medical Services is buying 150 ballistic vests to protect their team.

Union EMS director, Bryan Edwards, said the vests will be mandatory on certain calls, such as shootings or domestic violence. He said there will be enough gear for every member.

“Worst-case scenario to me is getting a call in the middle of the night telling me a member of my team has been injured,” said Union EMS director Bryan Edwards.

Edwards said the ballistic vests will cost $150,000; the measure has already been approved by the Union County board.

“With all the onset of the active shooter incidents we’ve had across the nation over the past few years, more increase in the past few months, we feel it’s a good thing to do for our team,” Edwards told NBC Charlotte.

Major cities like Orlando have already purchased body armor for firefighters. Right now, Charlotte’s city council is weighing a proposal to give firefighters similar protective gear.

“I think it would be a good option to have,” Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Rob Cannon previously told NBC Charlotte.

The goal is to protect themselves so they can help others.

“Anything where there may be violence in progress, it will be mandatory that they wear the vest,” said Edwards. “It’s just like any team, when one member goes down, we all go down.”

Edwards said they still have to order the ballistic vests. He expected them to arrive and be ready for use in the next two or three months.

“It’s sad in today’s society we have to do this,” said Edwards.

