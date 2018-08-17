A disturbing discovery in Colorado led investigators to find the bodies of two young girls reportedly killed by their own father. NBC Charlotte has learned the family has ties to the greater Charlotte area.

Clemson Police are warning parents to be aware of candy packaging after a traffic stop led officers to find THC-infused candy. Dozens of bags appeared to contain gummy bears, but they were actually candy pieces filled with THC. The contraband was found Thursday morning, according to police Chief Jimmy Dixon.

Some of Charlotte's most popular lunch spots find themselves on this week's Restaurant Report Card, and once again, hand washing is a problem for some of them.

In the midst of debate over how much you should tip when you go out, people on social media have it figured out, 100 percent.

Well, at least sometimes anyway.

It's all part of the latest social media challenge called the #TipTheBillChallenge. People are posting pictures of their receipts on social media.

The Carolina Panthers will only go as far as quarterback Cam Newton will take them.

This off-season, Newton has been surrounded by change, but that also includes his preparation for this upcoming season. Unlike last year, Newton is healthy.

After a rough playoff loss, Newton went home to Atlanta with what some would call a disappointing season in his rearview mirror, one overshadowed by controversy.

© 2018 WCNC