CHARLOTTE, N.C.. -- As lakes continue to rise, people who live near the water are paying close attention to the levels.

“You have to pull all of your lawn furniture in, and you’ve got to take your boat out. Tie down the dock,” said Walter Brown who lives on Mountain Island Lake. “We’re monitoring Duke (Energy)’s website they’re doing a good job of keeping us updated.”

One couple has already made some adjustments because of the flooding waters.

“We knew we were rolling the dice with the weather having an outdoor wedding, but didn’t know we were rolling the dice with a flood,” said Brian Kugler as he was helping his fiancé, Lauren, and friends set up chairs.

Brian and Lauren Gregg had planned on a wedding by the lake in the garden of their friend's house.

“Well, we were going to do it in the backyard and backyard is a couple of feet underwater," said Kugler.

The couple is determined not to let the flooding rain on their parade.

“We are going to get married, come hell or high water,” said Gregg.

