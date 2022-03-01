Gaston College food pantry meets a growing need for students

Mo's Pantry provides food and personal care items year-round for students at no cost.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, students at Gaston College are giving thanks for a campus that cares.

Since 2011, Mo's Pantry has been a resource for students to gather food like canned goods and cereal as well as personal care items like shampoo and detergent all at no cost.

“Our goal is to take away that shame because it’s okay to ask for help," Gaston College TRiO Student Support Services advisor Christian Raines said.

Raines added that due to the pandemic and the rising cost of inflation, the need across campus continues to grow.

“Business is booming," Raines said. "We’ve had a huge rise in the number of visits and items that we offer for students.”

According to the Urban Institute, more than one in five U.S. adults reported having food insecurity this year. That's up 6% from last year.

All students have to do is show proof that they attend Gaston College, sign in, and start shopping.

If you're interested in donating email trio.sss@gaston.edu or call 704-922-2363.

