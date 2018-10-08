GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Sydney Cox is still counting her blessings after a huge tree crashed through her grandmother's home.

The tree pinned her against the couch for nearly an hour and a half before first responders could free her. Miraculously, she walked away without any serious injuries and now she's sharing her story of survival.

"On the inside, I was freaking out but on the outside, I was trying to stay calm," Sydney said.

It all happened so fast. Sydney had just returned from a vacation at the beach 30 minutes earlier.

She put a pizza in the oven and then got back on the couch to watch Chicago PD with her grandmother's dog at her feet and her friend Nataki, who was in the kitchen. Seconds later, the tree crashed through the ceiling and Sydney was stuck.

Through it all, the rising freshman at East Carolina University kept her composure.

"I managed to make a hole so I could get my face and my arm out," she said.

After calling 911 and being rescued, Sydney still can't believe she's alive to tell her story.

"I'm super grateful, it's a miracle," she said.

Even more amazing is the fact she only has a few scratches.

"I'm a little sore, my back and my arms are bothering me but other than that I'm fine," Sydney said. "Your life can definitely change in the blink of an eye like I could've not walked out of this situation."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sydney's family. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.

