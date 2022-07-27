Hearing to discuss the release of bodycam video in arrest of Gastonia homeless veteran

In North Carolina, a judge has the power to tell the police to share the video with the public.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A hearing will take place Wednesday over the battle to release the body camera video of Joshua Rohrer and Gastonia Police.

In North Carolina, a judge has the power to tell the police to share the video with the public.

Joshua Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest in October. According to Rohrer, after his service dog Sunshine Rae was shot with a stun gun, she ran away and later died after being struck by a car.

Since his arrest, Rohrer’s story has garnered national attention.

Only Rohrer, his attorney, and a few of his loved ones were allowed to view the body camera video in the District Attorney's office a year ago.

"I'm just at a loss for words right now, I really don't know what to say," Rohrer told WCNC Charlotte after viewing the video. "They lied! They lied!"

Rohrer said what stood out was when a Gastonia police officer used his stun gun on Sunshine Rae after he claimed she bit his boot.

Joshua Rohrer and about two dozen others are protesting near the Gaston County court house with signs that say “justice for Joshua and Sunshine.”

Protesters in Gastonia are once again demanding police release body camera footage of Joshua Rohrer’s arrest. He’s the homeless veteran whose October 2021 arrest caused uproar in the community with claims of police brutality.

North Carolina laws are keeping the footage from being released.

Rohrer and his supporters stood outside the Gaston County Courthouse a week go with signs reading “release the bodycam footage.”

Rohrer told WCNC Charlotte that he wants the video released to hold the police officers accountable and clear his name of what he called an unfair arrest.

His attorney filed a petition on July 15 to formally request a release of the video.

"Hopefully, it’s released this time and it's not denied by the judge because people need to see it,” Rohrer said.

