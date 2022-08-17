1st day of school for Gaston County students

As the semester begins GCS still has several vacancies to take care of, including filling about 70 teacher positions.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers are ready to welcome some 30,000 students back to class in the Gaston County School District, which is beginning days ahead of most other school districts in the state.

As the semester begins GCS still has several vacancies to take care of, including filling about 70 teacher positions. Gaston County also needs around two dozen bus drivers, and about three dozen cafeteria workers and other support staff.

One of the ways the district is working to fill teachers’ spots is a scholarship program that allows teacher assistants the opportunity to move into teaching jobs.

And local police are also ready for the first day of school. Deputies and school resource officers spent a lot of time training in order to prepare for the many safety issues facing our schools, including active shooter training.

"Every time something happens it reinvigorates us to make sure our officers are getting the right training," Sgt. Eric Knupp with the Gaston County Police said.

