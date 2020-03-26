GASTONIA, N.C. — All residents of Gaston County will be under a stay at home order effective Friday at 5 p.m. in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The order will continue until April 16. Social gathering have been reduced from a maximum of 50 people to more than 10.

“The message is simple: If you don’t need to be out in public, don’t,” said Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck. “Go to your grocery store, pharmacy, carry out restaurant. Those are everyday needs. But other than that, stay home.”

The stay at home order comes after a resident of Gaston County tested positive for the coronavirus through community spread. As of Thursday at 3 p.m. there were 11 positive cases of COVID-19 in Gaston County.

Residents can call the stay at home community hotline with questions at 704-866-3170.

“I would appeal to all of the citizens of Gaston County to take this seriously and follow the orders our local government has given to reduce the likelihood that you and your loved ones and your neighbors would become infected,” said Dr. Todd Davis, Chief Operating Office of CaroMont Health.

Gaston County is less restrictive on manufacturing, than similar orders that are in effect in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. Gaston County is not requiring a letter or a permit to state a person works for an essential business.

“If you work for an essential business, just go to work,” Philbeck said.

Under the stay at home order, residents are still permitted to:

Shop at grocery stores

Visit pharmacies

Shop at hardware stores

Visit medical services and doctors, but only if telehealth is not available

Visit restaurant drive-thru and take-out

Care for others

Exercise, such as visiting a greenway, park, or walking the dog so long as 6 feet of separation is maintained

Shop for necessary supplies

Receive home deliverers

During the stay at home order, residents cannot:

Go to work, except for those residents who maintain essential jobs

Attend social gatherings

These businesses are considered essential during the stay at home order:

Healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Food, beverages, and agriculture

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Energy

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Public works

Communication and information technology

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services (I.e. accounting, insurance, etc.)

Childcare centers, for specific employees

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Community-based government operations, essential functions including human services

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Gaston County opened a coronavirus call center to help answer residents' questions about the virus. The call center's number is 704-862-5303, and it will be locally staffed weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours calls will be directed to the state hotline, which can also be reached directly at 866-462-3821.

The state of North Carolina has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 866-462-3821 or read the frequently asked questions. In South Carolina, for general questions about the coronavirus, call the DHEC Care Line 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.