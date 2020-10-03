GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in a neighborhood twice in seven hours.

A neighbor's surveillance camera recorded the second shooting, which happened Sunday around 9:30 p.m. along E. Davidson Avenue.

No one was injured in either shooting, though several cars and a house had bullet holes. A neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of fear for her safety, saw the first shooting around 2:30 p.m. when she stepped outside to go to the grocery store.

She said the gunman drove a silver Honda minivan.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," she said. "It's really really scary and has [us] all shook."



That afternoon, she bought and installed surveillance cameras around her house. The second shooting happened one hour after she installed the cameras.

"It's ridiculous. We've always been safe here, and we've always felt safe," she said. "[We've] never been concerned if somebody's going to drive by and shoot."

Anyone with info can call Gastonia Police or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Public barred from 2020 Olympic flame lighting in Greece

A love story in time capsule: How WWII love letters brought strangers together

Rapper DaBaby apologizes after hitting woman onstage at Florida concert

Five more people test presumptively positive for coronavirus in NC

Dow has worst point drop in history

Ireland cancels all its St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus

Harry, Meghan attend their last event as senior royals