CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed and several were injured in a crash involving a vehicle with several students and faculty from Providence Day School in Argentina Sunday, the school said in a statement.

In a statement released to NBC Charlotte, Providence Day said one of its student travel groups was involved in a “serious traffic accident" while in Buenos Aires. Several students and two faculty members were injured in the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person was not affiliated with the school, Providence Day confirmed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for rehabilitation and postoperative care of the Providence Day students and staff.

Providence Day released the following statement Monday:

"On Sunday, June 17, one of our student travel groups, consisting of 10 Upper School students and two faculty chaperones, was involved in a serious traffic accident while in Buenos Aires. Several of our students and two faculty chaperones were injured. Sadly, there was a fatality at the scene; however, it was not a Providence Day community member.

We are using every available resource, including working diligently with multiple officials and organizations both here and in country, to gather more information so that we can provide care and support to our students, faculty, and their families. School representatives are en route to Argentina to join contacts already in the city.

Keeping in mind that we must respect the privacy of the students, chaperones, and their families, we will provide another update when we have additional information."

The school added this statement later in the day:

Thank you for your care and concern for our students and faculty who are in Argentina and their families. We are all deeply shaken by the accident and are terribly saddened by the loss a non-PDS family experienced as a result of the incident.

Throughout last evening and today, we have been in constant communication with our families to provide whatever support they might need. Two school representatives are currently traveling to Argentina to lend additional assistance to officials already on the ground, and will be helping to manage what is a very dynamic situation.



Without question, the well-being and care of our Providence Day community members is the highest priority and will be our sole focus going forward. Out of concern for those impacted and to respect their privacy, at this time, the school will not be releasing details regarding names of those involved or anyone’s medical status.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who have reached out with messages of concern and offers of support. All available school resources are being directed to helping the impacted families through multiple channels.

Once we have a better understanding of the families’ needs and how our community can express its support, we will share that information. In the meantime, please continue to hold our Chargers close in your hearts.

On Tuesday, Glyn Cowlishaw, head of school at Providence Day, sent out this statement:

With the terrible accident that took place on Sunday involving our student travel group in Argentina, I am reminded of how very important family is - in good times and in bad. It’s wonderful to see members of our community coming together like family to love and support one another - and extending that same compassion to those thousands of miles away. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies are with the Argentine family who suffered a tragic loss. We understand and share their grief.

Since Sunday, our Emergency Operations Team has been working non-stop. Counseling is available to students who may need it, and assistance programs are accessible by employees. Dr. Loren Fauchier, Director of Global Education and Michael Magno, Head of Middle School (who is fluent in Spanish), are now in Buenos Aires and are coordinating next steps with family members and medical experts. As you read this, I am on my way to Argentina to join them, with our primary concern the emotional and physical well-being of our Chargers and their return home.

I will be sure to share with our students and faculty the immense and intense love you are sending their way. And in support of their healing, please continue to honor the parents’ wishes by respecting their privacy, and refraining from sending messages to the students directly. This will allow them the quiet space they need to rest and recover.

We would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to express our unending gratitude to a multitude of individuals and organizations: the first responders on the scene in Buenos Aires; our travel partners who quickly mobilized their teams to gather information; U.S. government officials who provided critical touchpoints in the first several hours and continue to be instrumental; the Argentinian host families who welcomed our group into their homes and who are still providing emotional support; businesses and local executives who graciously offered all levels of assistance; and of course, the scores of medical professionals both here and in country who are caring for our injured and recovering students and faculty. We are truly blessed to have these and other resources available to help us.

Concern for others and incredible displays of empathy and compassion are some of the most valued aspects of our Providence Day community. Our impacted families are focused on their loved ones and have yet to indicate how we can best support them going forward. When they do, I know you will respond with the usual Charger spirit. In the meantime, we are working across multiple groups to plan for and provide an opportunity for you to express support to our community members.

We will continue to provide updates as we are able. Thank you for your ongoing care and concern.

Glyn Cowlishaw

School officials have not said what caused the accident or updated the condition of those injured in the accident.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC