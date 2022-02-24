Gov. Cooper to visit new electric vehicle charging station in Charlotte

This comes after the Biden Administration allotted $5 billion in federal funds to build electric vehicle infrastructure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles will visit a new electric vehicle charging station being unveiled in Charlotte Thursday.

This comes after the Biden Administration allotted $5 billion in federal funds to build electric vehicle infrastructure, with North Carolina receiving up to $109 million.

North Carolina currently has 1,542 miles of pending and ready EV corridors. With additional discretionary funding provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina will have the opportunity to significantly expand EV chargers throughout the state.

The new charging station will be at The Ritz at Washington Heights, a small community park in west Charlotte.

.@CLTMayor takes the stage first.



“We are experiencing the need for infrastructure,” she said. “In Charlotte, we’re doing the hard work.” @wcnc pic.twitter.com/B2y3SV3TqT — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 2, 2021

