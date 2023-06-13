Gov. Cooper says sports gambling will benefit NC economy 'for generations'

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law that legalizes online sports gambling in North Carolina. Sportsbooks will be allowed to start taking bets in January.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will legalize online sports betting across the state.

Cooper was at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to sign House Bill 347, which passed through both chambers of the NC General Assembly earlier this month. He was joined by lawmakers from both parties as they celebrated how sports gambling will benefit the whole state.

"It will benefit taxpayers by giving them a portion of the earnings," Cooper said. "Let's face it, sports wagering is already happening in our state. Surrounding states here and across the country are already taking advantage. This legislation allows the state of North Carolina to regulate it and to put safeguards on it, as well as provide funding for helping people with problem gambling."

The law will go into effect on Jan. 8, 2024, and calls for the NC Lottery Commission to award 12 licenses for operators to take online sports bets for any adult in North Carolina.

"This is a historic moment for the state of North Carolina," Cooper said. "This will benefit our economy for generations to come."

Additionally, eight facilities in the state will be able to operate a sportsbook:

Bank of America Stadium

Spectrum Center

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Quail Hollow Country Club

North Wilkesboro Speedway

PNC Arena

WakeMed Soccer Park

Sedgefield Country Club

Jeff Whitfield, President of the Hornets says, they're still sorting out the details, but welcomes the possibility of a sportsbook at the Spectrum Center.

“We want to do everything we can to improve the product on the court, improve the fan experience, allow our fans to do the same thing as fans can do in other markets and this is a step in the right direction,” Whitfield said.

“It’s been a multi-billion-dollar industry that’s been in the dark for so long and this bill brings it into the light,” Greg Walter Executive Vice President / General Manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway, said.

Adults with wagering accounts will be able to bet online through computers or mobile phones. But proposed sportsbooks offered at or near pro sports venues, race tracks and golf courses can take cash bets from anyone over 21. Horse-race betting will be allowed through separate gambling operators.

The legislation will tax sports wagering at a rate equal to 18% of gross betting revenue minus winnings. The earlier proposal in the House set a similar 14% tax with more deductions.

“Today is a very exciting day for sports fans across the state of North Carolina," Hornets Sports & Entertainment said in a release. "We are honored that Governor Cooper chose to sign today’s historic sports wagering legislation at Spectrum Center, and we thank him for his leadership regarding this issue. We also would like to thank the members of the North Carolina House and Senate for their vision, effort and support throughout the process. This legislation provides fans another exciting opportunity to engage with their favorite sports.”

Several public universities will receive $300,000 annually from license fees and taxes collected from the law.

The list of schools that will receive money is:

UNC-Charlotte

Appalachian State

East Carolina University

NC A&T University

NC Central University

UNC-Asheville

UNC-Greensboro

UNC-Pembroke

UNC-Wilmington

Western Carolina University

Winston-Salem University

The bill also allocates $2 million to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, $1 million to North Carolina Amateur Sports, and $1 million to the North Carolina Heritage Advisory Council.

Predictions indicate the state could generate about 100 million dollars in taxes from sports betting by its fifth year.

“Being creative and finding ways to tap into what people are already doing and generate revenues for important topics, infrastructure, education, that’s the kind of creativity we need in the state,” Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City Councilmember, said.

There is opposition to the bill, some are concerned about people addicted to gambling, but there will be funding going towards gambling addiction education and treatment.

“This is a very real thing, and it exists now, and sports wagering is going on now, this gives us an opportunity to put up safeguards and to also provide some significant funding to help people with problem gambling and help with treatment there," Cooper said.

Governor Cooper said not only with the revenue go back into the state, it will continue to put Charlotte on the map for all things 'sports'.

“This is a place that is an economic engine for North Carolina, and a place where professional sports are already growing and have the potential to grow even more," Cooper said.

During the signing of the bill, Cooper put an emphasis on revenue going towards education, to help tackle the teacher shortage, saying the legislator needs to raise teacher salaries.

North Carolina's attempts to legalize online sports betting began in 2019. The Senate passed a sports betting bill in 2021 but the measure failed by a single vote in the House in 2022. Sports gambling was previously only allowed at three tribal casinos before this bill.

Online sports gambling was legalized after a 2018 Supreme Court decision. Since then, 30 states, including North Carolina, have legalized online sports betting.