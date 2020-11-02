CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Ardrey Kell High School senior is taking a very unique approach in his efforts to get into a prestigious university.

According to a YouTube video, which has now racked up more than 40,000 views, Ethan Kim was deferred from Harvard University back in December.

Kim's friend, Carson Philbin, filmed a music video aptly titled: HARVARD PLEASE LET ME IN (Music Video)

The video begins with a shot of Kim logging into his Harvard account, which states his application is deferred (but not rejected!)

Throughout the almost 4-minute-long video, Kim explains (raps) to the Harvard admissions team all of the reasons they should accept him. "Good test scores and he's funny; who this mans? (SAT)"

On a disclaimer on the Youtube video, Kim said:

"Simply making a rap video is not going to get me into one of the best colleges in the world, but this is the best representation of me. Ultimately, wherever I end up is where I belong."

Whether or not this video works, we give him an A+ for creativity.

P.S. Kim already owns a North Face, so he's totally ready for Harvard.

