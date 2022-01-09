Heal Charlotte raising money to turn hotel into affordable housing campus

The capital campaign is $10 million with $6.5 million going toward the purchase of a hotel with 127 rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heal Charlotte has launched a capital campaign to raise $10 million to help families impacted by homelessness in the Queen City.

The money would go toward transforming a hotel into an affordable housing campus on Reagan Drive.

“We have a large population of our homeless neighbors that are going through very tough times and hardships,” Greg Jackson, founder of Heal Charlotte, said.

Jackson sees a solution in a Baymont Suites Hotel by the I-85 Sugar Creek Corridor. Heal Charlotte is already leasing the space to house homeless families. Jackson’s goal is to outright own it, and keep men, women, and children from being separated into different shelters.

“There are a lot of families staying in hotels because they cannot get an apartment or they don’t have space in a shelter for them and families are being separated due to the shelter system,” said Jackson.

The hotel has 127 rooms. Jackson envisions combining some of those rooms into apartments, providing transitional housing for 100 families and 2.5 acres dedicated to transitional living.

“It’s not the solution, but it’s a big solution,” Jackson said. “A big help to what’s already provided by the city.

Heal Charlotte is raising its first million of the $10 million campaign. From that total cost, $6.5 million will go towards paying for the hotel, and additional funds will go towards renovations and to programs.

“It’s something that’s a need in this city,” said Jackson, “Affordable housing and safe communities.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.