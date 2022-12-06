Hickory Police Department announces new Chief of Police

Major Reed Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next Chief of Police.

According to the police department, after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next Chief of Police. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.

“Reed began his career with HPD as a patrol officer,” Wood explained. “He has worked his way through multiple positions, including Special Investigations Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Support Services Lieutenant, Support Services Commander, Criminal Investigations Commander, and most recently as Deputy Chief of Police. Not only do his years of experience within HPD uniquely qualify him for Chief of Police, but he has also established respect and credibility with his fellow officers, attesting to his leadership ability.”

The Hickory Police Department reports Baer is a graduate of East Carolina University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology/Criminology.

Of his new promotion, Baer expressed, “I am truly fortunate to have the opportunity to continue my service in the role of Police Chief where I learned how to be a police officer, and worked alongside and learned from the very best men and women in policing. It is also a very special feeling to be able to do this where I grew up and chose to raise my family. I am proud to be a product of the Hickory Police Department and this community.”

Baer’s promotion to Chief of Police will become effective on Feb. 1, 2023.

