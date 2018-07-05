HICKORY, N.C. -- A Catawba County Sheriff's candidate proclaimed his innocence during a Monday afternoon news conference where he responded to accusations he stalked his ex-girlfriend.

Jason Reid is running to succeed his father, Coy, as the county's sheriff after running the narcotics division for several years.

The SBI is investigating the allegations, which came to light after agents served a search warrant at the sheriff's office.

The search warrant claims Jason Reid used a department-issued GPS tracker to monitor his ex-girlfriend.

Reid claimed his ex-girlfriend is not telling the truth, and he called the allegations part of a broader conspiracy.

"It’s crystal clear this investigation is trying to influence the outcome of the sheriff’s election, which affects the future of Catawba County," Reid said. "The voters of Catawba County have a right to decide their next sheriff based on the entire truth."

Catawba County's 2018 Primary Election Day is Tuesday.

