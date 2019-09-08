HICKORY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old woman, Beverly Jean McLean.
McLean is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.
She's described as a white woman with short white hair and blue eyes. She weighs 158 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
She was last seen wearing black cutoff shorts and a multi-colored shirt, and officials say she is traveling with her dog.
McLean was last seen at 4010 North Center Street in Hickory.
Officials say she could be traveling in a gold 2016 Toyota Highlander, license plate 309899.
Anyone with information about McLean is asked to contact K Lee at the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.