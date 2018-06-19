(WRAL) -- Authorities are investigating after a Highway Patrol helicopter was seen on its side near the Highway Patrol Training Facility in Raleigh.

The helicopter was inside a facility that houses helicopter hangers and a training track on East Tryon Road near Garner Road.

It is unknown how many people were on the helicopter or what caused the crash.

Video showed fire crews spraying down the burned helicopter.

