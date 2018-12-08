CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police are investigating after three people were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Union Cemetery Road after reports of gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning finding two individuals that had been shot during an altercation.

A short time later a third shooting victim showed up at Atrium Health-Northeast. The third victim, identified as 31-year-old Willie Clarence Peck III did not survive.

The two other shooting victims are both in stable condition at Atrium Health-Northeast.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC