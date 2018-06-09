Looking to try the best pubs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill

Topping the list is Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill. Located at 1524 East Blvd. in Dilworth, this is the highest-rated pub in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 360 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, the spot is locally owned and operated, and features a menu of classic all-time bar favorites, over 70 craft and imported beers, signature cocktails, wine and daily food and beverage specials.

Try a cocktail like the Lebowski Caucasian, made with Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlua Mocha and half and half, or the Mad Maude, mixed with Absolut Apeach, Amaretto, orange juice and Grenadine. Pair your drink with slow-roasted beef, pulled pork barbecue, meatloaf, Angus burgers and much more.

2. Alexander Michael's

Next up is Fourth Ward's Alexander Michael's, situated at 401 W. Ninth St. With 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews on Yelp, the pub has proven to be a local favorite.

On tap, look for the Hop Drop 'n Roll IPA, Lazy Bird Brown Ale American Brown Ale, Jalapeño Pale Ale, Copper Düsseldorf-Style Lagered Ale and more. Bottled microbrews and imports are also available.

Hungry? Try appetizers like honey garlic barbecue wings served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing, or Caribbean jerk chicken quesadillas. For your main course, there's the London Broil sandwich (thin slices of marinated flank steak in a hoagie bun topped with Swiss cheese) and the blackened catfish plate, served with Jamaican relish and Creole tartar sauce.

3. Hattie's Tap & Tavern

Plaza-Midwood's Hattie's Tap & Tavern, located at 2918 The Plaza, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and pub five stars out of 42 reviews.

Drinks include the Burial from Blade and Sheath farmhouse, Catawba White Zombie white ale, Pomme & Grabbit wheat ale and more. On the draft list, find options like Good Road raspberry cider, Birdsong Jalapeno pale ale, Champion Canis Lupulus barley wine, Deep River Limoncello tart sour and more.

4. JackBeagles

JackBeagles, a pub in North Charlotte, is another go-to, with four stars out of 315 Yelp reviews. Bottles and cans include John Smith's Newcastle Brown Ale, Birdsong Lazy Bird Brown Ale and more. Bud Light, Budweiser and Coors Light are also available.

The pub is also serving up traditional American fare, from sandwiches and salads to burgers and macaroni and cheese. Head over to 3213 N. Davidson St. to see for yourself.

5. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Then there's Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, which has earned four stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp. The drinks menu offers 21st Amendment Back in Black IPA, 21st Amendment Brew Free or Die, Abita Pecan Harvest, Abita Purple Ha, Abita Rootbeer, Aecht Rauchbier Marzen and more.

The food menu includes house-made hummus and pita, nacho libre with spiced Angus beef, hot wings and more. Salads and soups are also available. You can find the pub and traditional American spot at 9605 N. Tryon St., Suite A.

