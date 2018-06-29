A new craft brewery and taproom with outdoor seating has opened for business on the South End. Located in the historic Bower’s Mill building, the fresh addition is called Brewers at 4001 Yancey.

A collaboration of Southern Tier and Victory Brewing companies, the newcomer features dozens of rotating beers and more than 120 tap handles. Cocktails and wine are also on offer.

"With an annual capacity of 10,000 barrels, the brewers will be crafting new recipes designed with the local community in mind," the business says on its website.

Hungry? The food menu features shareables like smoked wings, house-fried pork rinds and fries topped with jalapeño gravy and bacon. Standout offerings include the shaved rib-eye cheesesteak with hot cherry peppers and mushrooms, the broccolini and garlic pizza, and the barbecue plate with pulled pork and ribs. Burgers and salads round out the menu.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Taryn R., who attended the soft opening, wrote, "The space is beautiful and huge with at least four patios and thousands of square feet inside. Everything is bright, shiny and new. The beer selection rivals anything Charlotte has ever seen. There were at least 20 Victory and Southern Tier beers on draft."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brewers at 4001 Yancey is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

