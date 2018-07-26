Craving Thai food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Deejai Noda

Topping the list is North Charlotte's Deejai NoDa, situated at 3629 N. Davidson St. With 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Starters include the pork belly taco, Thai chicken wings and papaya salad served with noodles, tomato, green beans, boiled eggs, steamed sausage and pork rinds.

Noteworthy main dishes include the Thai beef boat noodle soup, made with thin rice noodles, meatballs, bean sprouts, pork rinds and herbs; and the lemongrass pork bowl that comes with shrimp and fried spring rolls. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Crystal H. gave the restaurant high marks: "I've been here a handful of times and it's always phenomenal. The staff all work together and create a comfortable, friendly environment for every customer who walks in the door. They seem to have a ton of regulars — a rather good sign for such a new restaurant!"

2. Thai House

University City's Thai House, located at 230 E. Wt. Harris Blvd., Suite B9, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and restaurant four stars out of 300 reviews.

It has three other area locations and serves pad krapraw with your choice of meat, garlic, fresh bell pepper, onion and basil leaves; deep-fried soft-shell crab with massaman curry; and crispy duck with panang sauce. Weekend brunch dishes and daily specials are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Deejai Thai

Deejai Thai in Myers Park is another go-to, with four stars out of 248 Yelp reviews. Menu items include pad kra prao, a spicy Thai basil dish recommended with lean ground chicken breast and served with crisp green beans, bell peppers, onions, and homemade hot chili sauce.

Hungry for soup? Check out the tom kha option: Thai broth with mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and cilantro in a rich coconut milk broth served with the your choice of meat. Head over to 613 Providence Road to see for yourself.

4. Bahn Thai

Over in Ballantyne, check out Bahn Thai, which has earned four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 12206 Copper Way, Suite 122.

Start your meal with the lettuce wrap — minced chicken marinated in a special sauce and crushed peanuts, served with a wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce and tahini dipping sauce. For the main course, try the volcano fish — a red snapper fillet seasoned and lightly battered, then fried and served with mangoes and steamed broccoli in the chef’s sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

5. Hibiscus

Last but not least, there's Hibiscus, a Park Towne Village favorite with four stars out of 162 reviews. Stop by 1600 E. Woodlawn Road, Suite 150, to hit up the restaurant next time you are in the mood for Thai or Korean cuisine.

On the menu, Thai offerings include massaman curry with onions, potatoes, carrots and peanuts; and khing sod with mushrooms, onions, napa cabbage, carrots, celery and snow peas. Both dishes come with chicken, pork, shrimp or beef. Vegetarian options are also available.

