Restaurateur and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump will make a stop in Charlotte on Friday to promote her new wine, Vanderpump Rose.

Vanderpump will be at the Harris Teeter located at 2717 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209 Friday evening.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 6:30 p.m. Vanderpump will be signing bottles of her new Rose.

