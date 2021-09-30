Housing help: Catholic Charities in need of rental units to welcome hundreds of Afghan evacuees

The men, women and children from Afghanistan will relocate to Charlotte and Asheville with transitional assistance for the next several months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Soon enough Charlotte and Asheville will be home to a new group of Afghanistan evacuees. It's all a part of the Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte refugee resettlement program that's been around for more than 40 years.

But unlike in the past, Catholic Charities is now facing a major housing problem with the lack of available rental units throughout the area.

“Housing is so tight right now that we can’t find available units," regional director Sandy Buck said. "We aren’t asking for donated units, we are looking for units we can rent.”

The goal is to welcome 200 Afghan refugees to Charlotte along with 40 that will be placed in Asheville. Once a rental home or apartment is found, it will be furnished. Then begins the process of transitioning the refugees -- men, women and children -- into their new normal.

“Do a home visit and go through cultural orientation topics and start the process of getting them to apply for their public benefits like food stamps and Medicaid," Buck said.

In addition to the Afghan evacuees, there are also at least 400 other refugees expected to come to Charlotte from elsewhere, making the housing need even greater. But the ultimate payoff is the cultural reward.

“Sixty-one different nationalities that we’ve resettled so it just adds to that beautiful mosaic in the city of Charlotte," Buck said. "It’s a very welcoming community and I think we’re better for it.”

If you have available housing for rent or want to donate goods like furniture, call 1-800-227-7261 or email info@ccdoc.org.