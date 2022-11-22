How the NTSB investigates helicopter crashes

The National Transportation Safety Board deploy a "Go Team" to the scene of the crash to begin their investigation.

While specifics of the investigation have not yet been released, the NTSB has a standard process it typically follows in the aftermath of an aviation crash.

"This process is not strictly linear, and phases overlap," the NTSB website states. "The timing between the beginning of an investigation and a probable cause determination and report varies based on the complexity of the investigation and the workload of the agency’s investigators."

An investigation typically takes 12 to 24 months to complete, according to the NTSB.

"NTSB investigators gather the data and information needed to analyze the accident and determine a probable cause," the agency explains.

The first observations will be made by an NTSB "Go Team," which is an immediate response team the agency will send to the scene of the crash.

Investigators are expected to review flight logs, maintenance records and personal interviews.

After collecting their findings, the NTSB will publish a written report.

"This report provides a description of the accident, a review of the investigative analysis, and a determination of probable cause," according to the NTSB website.