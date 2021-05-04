WATCH LIVE: UNC introduces Hubert Davis as new men's basketball head coach

Hubert Davis is a Winston-Salem native, a former Tar Heels basketball player and a 12-year NBA veteran. Watch his live introduction at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill has named a new men’s basketball head coach.

Hubert Davis, an assistant coach with the Tar Heels, was named to replace Roy Williams who recently announced his retirement. He will be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center. You can watch the event live in this story.

"I'm proud, thankful, humbled, and appreciative of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina," Davis said.

“I would not be here without Coach Dean Smith, Coach Bill Guthridge and Coach Roy Williams; they taught me so much – and I’m eager to walk their path in my shoes and with my personality. I also would not be here without Chancellor Guskiewicz and Bubba Cunningham; I appreciate their faith in me and I look forward to working closely with them," he continued.

He is a 12-year NBA veteran and a former Tar Heel guard. He’s also a Winston-Salem native.

This is his ninth season as a member of the Carolina basketball coaching staff. His duties included recruiting, bench coaching, and scouting. He has also served as the head coach of the UNC junior varsity team.

“Hubert Davis is the best leader we can possibly have for our men’s basketball program. He teaches student-athletes on and off the court. He inspires his fellow staff members. He is strongly committed to family. He has a tenacious, burning desire to be the best he can possibly be; we witnessed that when he was a player, a broadcaster and an assistant coach – and I have no doubt he will ensure than our student-athletes and program will be the best they can be, as well," Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said.

Davis played in 137 games as a Tar Heel from 1988-92, during which time UNC went 102-37, won the 1989 and 1991 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournaments and played in 1991 Final Four. He scored 1,615 points and holds the UNC record for career three-point percentage at .435. He had 23 games with 20 or more points.

Davis graduated from UNC in 1992 with a degree in criminal justice.

“I love this University. I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next," Davis said.

Hubert Davis: "I'm 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina."#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Lev1CwyTQD — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2021

The New York Knicks selected Davis in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, scoring 5,583 points. He is currently third in NBA history in three-point percentage at .441, according to UNC-Chapel Hill.

During his NBA career, he also played 4 seasons with the New York Knicks, 1 season with the Toronto Raptors, 4 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, 2 seasons with the Washington Wizards, 2 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and 1 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis will become the 19th Head Coach in program history for the Tar Heels.