Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say

Damages to the apartment home on Hashem Drive were estimated to be around $56,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.

Damages were estimated at $56,000. 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

