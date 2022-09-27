Lidl announces fall price-cutting campaign to help families fight rising food costs

The campaign will introduce rotating price reductions on household necessities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, Lidl is launching a price-cutting campaign to help families combat rising food prices and inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of groceries increased 13.5% in the last year. These sharply rising food costs include everyday staples and household products.

"We recognize that inflation and rising food prices are impacting many families and we hope to give more relief through this Fall price-cutting campaign," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Office and Executive President of Purchasing.

Lidl's campaign, which will continue throughout the fall, introduces rotating price cuts on over 100 common household food items in every Lidl store.

Schwarz said that Lidl is "committed to offering all of our customers the best value in our stores every day, and we continue to invest in additional ways for customers to save money when we know it matters most.”

There are currently 10 Lidl stores in and around the Charlotte area, which include Rock Hill, Gastonia, Matthews, Monroe Road, Indian Land, Concord, Indian Trail, Steele Creek, Carmel Commons and Charlotte's University area.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.