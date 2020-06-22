x
Investigation underway after Chester County homicide

Officials responded to a shooting on Doe Street in the area of Richburg, South Carolina.

RICHBURG, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Richburg, South Carolina area after a shooting turned fatal.

Officials first responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chester County, the Chester County Sheriff's Office reports. It happened off of Doe Street.

Horus later, the Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident had become a homicide investigation, as the individual had died. 

"We are continuing to work closely with the Coroner's Office and SLED as the investigation continues," the Chester County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. 

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Chester County Sheriff's office at (803) 581-5131.  

Stay with WCNC as new information is released.  

